Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMCO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,745. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

