Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 56,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,800. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,326,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,910,000 after buying an additional 99,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $3,849,000.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

