Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,821. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.