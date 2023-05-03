Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NMS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. 2,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,799. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

