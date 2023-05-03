Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NMS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. 2,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,799. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70.
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
