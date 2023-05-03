Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NMT remained flat at $10.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,471. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 403.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

