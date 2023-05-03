Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 1st

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JGH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,399. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JGH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

