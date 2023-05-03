Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE JRO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. 69,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $9.25.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
