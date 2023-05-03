Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE JRO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. 69,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

