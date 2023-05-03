Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.46

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.46 and last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 288796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NULV. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 458,155 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after buying an additional 331,947 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after buying an additional 307,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 479,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after buying an additional 168,301 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

