Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.02.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.