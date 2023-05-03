Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NUW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. 5,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,158. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,615 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 126,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

