NOW (DNOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NOW to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOW Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. NOW has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOW

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NOW by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 5.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NOW by 60.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in NOW by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNOW. StockNews.com started coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

