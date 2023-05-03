NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stake Raised by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 392.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,683 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in NovoCure by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 712.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,294.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,105 shares of company stock worth $621,533. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVCR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.22 and a beta of 0.80.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

