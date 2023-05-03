Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.4 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. 6,549,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,456,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 157,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.