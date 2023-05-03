Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,871,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,460,070. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.