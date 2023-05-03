Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 286.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. 2,530,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,399,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Norwegian Cruise Line

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

