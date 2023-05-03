Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.2 %

NCLH opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 96,555.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

