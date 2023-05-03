Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Announces Earnings Results

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 286.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,252,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,427,673. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NCLH. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

