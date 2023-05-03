Northwest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 97,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 487,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $177.84 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.93.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

