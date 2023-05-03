Northwest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

