Northland Capmk Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

NOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 5.6 %

NOVA stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 362.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 296,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 232,186 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

