NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Trading Up 2.6%

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 75,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 179,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price target on NorthIsle Copper and Gold from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

