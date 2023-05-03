Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Northern Oil and Gas has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after purchasing an additional 326,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,748,000 after buying an additional 189,595 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

