NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. The company had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. NMI has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Barclays lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NMI by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NMI by 136.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NMI by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

