NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 875,855 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,896 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $102,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

