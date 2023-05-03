Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Short Interest Update

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Nextdoor Trading Down 2.0 %

KIND stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,712. Nextdoor has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nextdoor will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,768,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,537 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,233,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,591 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in Nextdoor by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 192,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 111,111 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

