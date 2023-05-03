Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 36,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 57,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

