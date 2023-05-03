New Millennium Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.43. 5,901,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,918,195. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

