New Millennium Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

New Millennium Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

