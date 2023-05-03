Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.42

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 112422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Nevro from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. The company has a market cap of $955.60 million, a PE ratio of -2,668.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 15.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nevro by 171.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Nevro by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.