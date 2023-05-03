Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $103.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $321,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,459,085.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $321,267.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,459,085.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,239 shares of company stock worth $5,710,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 21,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

