Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NML stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 58,580 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $383,699.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 328,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,751.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NML. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth $80,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

