Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $35,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

