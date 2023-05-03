Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Sells $8,513,020.88 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

Netflix stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $319.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,052,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,500,762. The company has a market cap of $141.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

