NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 95.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut shares of NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet Trading Down 18.0 %

NerdWallet stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 987,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.38 million, a P/E ratio of -61.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. NerdWallet has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $21.74.

Insider Transactions at NerdWallet

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $49,826.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,960.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 155,715 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,055,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.