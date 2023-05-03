Needham & Company LLC Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $56.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Analyst Recommendations for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

