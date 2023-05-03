NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.50

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

NEC Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37.

NEC Company Profile



NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

