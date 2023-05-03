NEAR Protocol Trading 1% Higher This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00006560 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $56.06 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00059357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00038270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020379 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001153 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,187,922 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 896,187,922 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.82641142 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $39,237,810.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

