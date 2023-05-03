Neal J. Keating Acquires 2,500 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at $202,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barnes Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.14. 60,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,820. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 380.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,632,000 after acquiring an additional 289,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,831,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,050,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,694,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,072,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,349,000 after buying an additional 76,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

