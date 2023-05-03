Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $203.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.11 and a 200-day moving average of $231.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $265.32. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

