Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,689,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

HYG stock opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.58.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

