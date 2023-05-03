Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 6,797 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after purchasing an additional 916,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12,054.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 619,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,393,000 after buying an additional 613,956 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,083,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.