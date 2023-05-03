Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 1,270 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 461.7% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 38.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 54.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

