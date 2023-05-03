Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 10,186 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 144.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.92. The firm has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Recommended Stories

