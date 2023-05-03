Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.
Paychex Price Performance
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.
