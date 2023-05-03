Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCV. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.95.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

