Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,438,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,949,000 after buying an additional 128,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after buying an additional 52,946 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 306,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

