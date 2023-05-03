Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 276 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Insider Activity

Hershey Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $274.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.90. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

