Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 1,525 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

