National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.19-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Shares of NNN opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

