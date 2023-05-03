National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $53.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

NYSE NNN opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at about $107,546,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,553,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,152,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $60,079,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

