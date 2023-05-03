National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $53.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.
National Retail Properties Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE NNN opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Institutional Trading of National Retail Properties
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at about $107,546,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,553,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,152,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $60,079,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
